Raiders 2025 prospect profile: Ashton Jeanty

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State | Christian Petersen/GettyImages

How Jeanty Fits The Raiders

Of course, a player the caliber of Ashton Jeanty is a fit for every team in the NFL, but the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be uniquely suited to allow him to hit the ground running as a rookie with Chip Kelly and Pete Carroll running the show.

Known as one of the best designers of the run game in the history of the game, Chip Kelly’s offense is perfectly suited to give Jeanty wide open running lanes through zone blocking schemes similar to the ones used by the Shanahan coaching tree.

However, Kelly is more creative with the running game than most play callers from the spread offense and often uses gap scheme runs to keep the defense off balance.

Perfect for a powerful runner like Jeanty, this is a similar style of offense to the one ran in Seattle for many years when Pete Carroll was the head coach and Marshawn Lynch was the lead back. Jeanty even looks a bit like Lynch aesthetically and in their running styles.

Perhaps the biggest benefactor of this style of playing will be new Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. An elite-level play-action passer, having a dynamic playmaker like Jeanty behind him would only make the defense have to respect him even more.

As mentioned, new Las Vegas head coach Pete Carroll has always enjoyed being a physical, downhill running team that then takes shots off of play action. With a player like Jeanty in the backfield, everything gets a lot easier for Chip Kelly as the play caller.