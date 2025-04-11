Raiders focus on best player available, get all-time steal in NFL Mock Draft

68. Aireontae Ersery | OT Minnesota

Building a strong offensive line covers up a lot of issues on offense in the same way a DL does on defense. The Raiders offensive line is a tad in flux as we know the competition for four out of the five positions will be open with Kolton Miller holding down his LT spot.

In the spirit of competition and taking the best player available, we select Aireontae Ersery out of Minnesota to bring some more toughness to this unit. Ersery measures in at 6-6 and 331 pounds and was one of the stars of the combine with a 5.01 40-yard dash and 111-inch broad jump, which are incredible for a man his size.

The Missouri native plays the game with incredible power and a mean streak that allows him to finish blocks with a flourish. He has a tendency to play too high at times but is so new to the game that we expect that to get coached up.

Ersery only started playing football his junior year of high school and took some time to develop into the player he is today. We would expect him to come in and push DJ Glaze for that starting RT spot immediately before taking over at LT a few years down the line.

108. Jonas Sanker | S Virginia

Safety is not an immediate need for the Raiders considering their free agency activity but it is a long term one as all the players at the position are on short deals. So with the 108th pick we grab a versatile deep safety in Jonas Sanker out of Virginia.

Sanker is well built at 6-0 and 206 pounds and ran a solid 4.48 40 at the Combine. Scouts rave about his mental processing ability and advanced understanding of offenses that allow him to stay a step ahead. He is a great deep-lying safety that is known for making plays on the ball and forcing turnovers.

The Virginia star is not the fastest player in the world and that lack of deep speed can leave him exposed at times. He makes up for it with his mental sharpness, but that won't bail him out on every rep. His lack of size is a concern as well but he also makes up for that with a hard-nosed and physical approach to the game of football.