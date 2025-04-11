Raiders focus on best player available, get all-time steal in NFL Mock Draft

143. Quinn Ewers | QB Texas

The Raiders announced the signing and extension of quarterback Geno Smith, who is now expected to lead the Silver and Black for at least the next two years. Signing Smith allows the Raiders to take their time finding a quarterback for the future and we use a mid-round pick on a development prospect in Quinn Ewers out of Texas.

Ewers is undersized at 6-2 and 214 pounds, but he makes up for it with grit and tenacity that he showed against elite opponents in the SEC. He led the Longhorns to two College Football Playoff appearances and was a drive away from leading them to the title game in 2024.

His numbers are not eye-popping with around 7,000 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions over his last two seasons but he is a smart and accurate QB that makes the most of his physical ability. At this point in the draft, it makes sense to bet on his upside and intangibles while allowing him to sit and learn behind Smith for the next few seasons.

Ewers is also just 22 years old, and his relative youth compared to some of the other prospects in the class give him a distinct edge in that department.

180. Ollie Gordon II | RB Oklahoma State

In a deep running back class, it is not surprising to see a running back like Ollie Gordon available this late in the draft. The Raiders technically do not need a running back as they have some competent options but it's hard to pass up a talent like this with the 188th overall pick.

Gordon is a big boy at 6-1 and 226 pounds and was one of the best power backs in the country last season. He had a relative down year with just 880 yards and 13 touchdowns, but he did so on 190 carries. His best season was in 2023 as he rushed for an incredible 1732 yards and 21 touchdowns. He added another 39 receptions for 330 yards to show off some of his three-down versatility.

We know that Pete Carroll loves a power back and Gordon fits that bill perfectly. He is not as explosive as Marshawn Lynch or Kenneth Walker, but he has just enough speed two make him a dangerous home run threat. In any other draft he would be a third-round pick, and we are lucky he dropped this far in our mock.