Raiders focus on best player available, get all-time steal in NFL Mock Draft

213. Kaimon Rucker | EDGE North Carolina

We return to the defensive side of the ball here and get a dynamic pass rusher that may not have ideal measurables. At 6-1 and 260 pounds, Kaimon Rucker was one of the most productive defensive lineman in college football before a broken fibula derailed his senior season.

Rucker had his best season in 2023 with 61 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks and was on pace to do even better in 2024 before the injury. In eight games he racked up 30 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, and even recorded an interception and fumble recovery.

While he is at his best as an all-out pass rusher, he does have the versatility to play as a stand-up linebacker as well. The Raiders are building a devastating pass rush unit this offseason and having a player like Rucker come off the bench to provide some extra spark is a great recipe for success.

215. Kobe King | LB Penn State

With the 215th overall pick we grab a talented linebacker from a school that is known for pumping out talent at that position. Kobe King out of Penn State projects as a special teams ace in the short term and a leader of the defense in the long term.

King measures in at 6-1 and 236 pouds and is a solid athlete as he showed off with a 4.63 40 and 26 reps on the bench press that put him in the top 25% for the position. He is a tackling machine with 97 tackles in 16 games last season and projects as an early-down MIKE linebacker.

King's lack of athleticism can leave him exposed in coverage, but the former Penn State star is an elite run defender that is not afraid to lay the wood when challenged by running backs and opposing blockers.

222. KeAndre Lambert-Smith | WR Auburn

We wrap up this mock draft by drafting a player with some intriguing physical tools but not a ton of production to back it. KeAndre Lambert-Smith is a talented receiver that measures in at 6-1 and 190 pounds and was one of the fastest receivers at the combine with a 4.37 40.

Lambert-Smith started his career at Penn State where he put up decent numbers as a depth receiver with 126 catches for 1,721 yards and 11 touchdowns in 48 games. He transferred to Auburn in 2024 and took a leap in both production and status with 50 catches for 981 yards and 8 touchdowns in 12 games for the Tigers.

Scouts rave about Lambert-Smith's ability to track the ball downfield and feel that his straight-line speed will be an asset to any offense looking to stretch the field. They point out that his route tree is limited, however, and he can struggle against press coverage due to his lean frame.

Nevertheless, he has plenty of intriguing traits and this pick would be a great value late in the seventh round of the draft.