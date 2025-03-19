Raiders focus on best player available in this 7-round mock draft

108. Cameron Skattebo RB | Arizona State

We don't think there was a player that was more fun to watch in college football than Cameron Skattebo this year as he helped Arizona State make a surprising run to the College Football Playoff. Skattebo put up video game numbers in 2024 with 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns and was only overshadowed by Ashton Jeanty putting up astronomical numbers in his own right. He also had 45 catches for 605 yards and 3 touchdowns to show off his versatility.

The California native is seen by many as the next incarnation of Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch and he could be just the running back that the Raiders are looking for to emphasize the power run game. They signed Raheem Mostert earlier this week and the speedy back could be the lighting to Skattebo’s thunder.

Skattebo measures in at a solid 5-10 and 219lbs but runs with the power and fury of a much bigger back. He has excellent contact balance and routinely drove defenders back for a few extra yards.

We are anxiously awaiting the result of his upcoming pro day, but he did show off some athleticism with a 39.5-inch vertical at the combine, good enough for 95th percentile at the position. There are questions about durability and workload but at pick 108 he looks like he could be excellent value at this draft slot.