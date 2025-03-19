Raiders focus on best player available in this 7-round mock draft

143. Chase Lundt OT UConn

We take our first offensive lineman in the draft deep in the fifth round and we grab a very intriguing prospect in Chase Lundt out of UConn. The offensive tackle is a big boy at 6-8 and 304lbs and has a ton of experience playing right tackle which allows him to compete immediately with DJ Glaze for a starting role.

Lundt is noted for having great mobility despite his height and has excellent fluidity in his movement. He is also noted for being a smart player that has no issues reading defensive stunts and movements and is not fooled by complex schemes.

On the negatives, Lundt’s size can work against him at times as he can get out-leveraged and does not currently have the strength to fight off strong opponents. This can get coached up and worked on in the weight room and he will have some time to develop for either of the tackle positions.