Raiders focus on best player available in this 7-round mock draft

180. Tyler Shough QB | Louisville

There are a number of factors that have hurt Tyler Shough’s draft stock, but his talent is not one of them. The Louisville QB has battled through numerous injuries at the college level that has caused him to stay in school for an exceptionally long seven years.

He started his career at Oregon where he won the Pac-12 in 2020, transferred to Texas Tech where he battled 3 season ending injuries, and then to Louisville where he had his best season as a collegian. In 2024 he threw for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and a remarkable ZERO interceptions while leading the Cardinals to a 9-4 record.

Shough has great size at 6-5 and 219lbs and put up some impressive numbers at the combine with a 4.63 40 and 117 broad jump. He is the ideal pocket passer with some mobility and could learn under Geno Smith for a couple years before potentially taking on the starting role. At worst he is a capable and experienced backup that has plenty of football under his belt.