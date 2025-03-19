Raiders focus on best player available in this 7-round mock draft

215. Robert Longerbeam CB | Rutgers

We take our second defensive back of the draft with a player in Robert Longerbeam that has some clear flaws but plenty of strengths as well. The Rutgers star is undersized at 5-11 and 175lbs but has excellent speed and athleticism with a 4.39 40 and broad jump in the 98th percentile of 134 inches.

Longerbeam has incredible ball skills to go with his measurables as he recorded 42 passes defended, five fumble recoveries, and 5 interceptions in his career. He was always around the football for the Scarlet Knights and was a playmaker for them on the defensive side of the ball. At the pro level he projects as a nickel corner thanks to his excellent quickness and fluidity.

The obvious weakness is in his size which he can improve on with an NFL level strength and conditioning program. He doesn’t need to put on 50lbs of muscle to be effective but jumping from 175 to 185 or 190 could help him tremendously in holding up against more physical receivers. The Rutgers product can contribute as a nickel corner straight away as well as on special teams.