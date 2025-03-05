Raiders get their franchise QB in 7-round post NFL Combine mock draft

6 Shedeur Sanders QB | Colorado

One of the main takeaways from the 2025 NFL Combine is that Cam Ward is seen as the consensus number one QB in the draft. That doesn’t mean that he will go first overall but he is at the top of the QB position board.

The other takeaway was that many teams are supposedly not very high on Shedeur Sanders and see him and Jaxson Dart as being on the same level. That might open the door for the Raiders to draft Sanders without having to trade up to one of the top two picks and that’s what we are able to do in this mock draft.

Sanders is a divisive prospect as some see him as a tough and accurate passer with great football IQ while others see him as arrogant and not athletic enough to succeed in the NFL. The Raiders have always been high on him if the reports are to be believed and they won’t pass up the chance to draft him at number 6.

Regardless of how you feel about Sanders, drafting him here would give the Raiders franchise a real shot in the arm. It would bring a level of hype and excitement to a franchise that is in desperate need of change and Sanders could be the start of something special in Las Vegas.