Raiders get their franchise QB in 7-round post NFL Combine mock draft

37 Jihaad Campbell LB | Alabama

As we mentioned in the opener, there are always players that help their stock in a major way with a big performance at the NFL Combine and Jihaad Campbell is a great example of that. The Alabama linebacker was one of the stars of the event as he measured well and put up a 4.52 40, 127 inch broad jump, and 1.53 ten yard split, all good for 92nd percentile or better at his position.

Campbell could fit in very nicely as a starting linebacker next to Robert Spillane assuming the veteran comes back and his athleticism make him a very intriguing prospect already. The New Jersey native can play all the linebacker positions and has some pass rushing ability in his toolkit as well.

There are concerns about him being overaggressive at times but he is a dynamic and versatile defender that makes plays all over the field. We would not be surprised to see him get drafted in the first round come April so we are thankful to have him available here in the second. He can be an immediate impact player for the Raiders.