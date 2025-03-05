Raiders get their franchise QB in 7-round post NFL Combine mock draft

68 Kaleb Johnson RB | Iowa

This is a deep running back class with tons of talents and with the 68th overall pick, the Raiders draft one of the better backs in the country in Kaleb Johnson. The Iowa star has great size and power at 6-1 and 224lbs and is the prototypical power back you look for when trying to create a system that leans heavily on the run game.

Johnson had an incredible 2024 season that would have received more hype if it were not for Ashton Jeanty breaking records left and right. He rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on just 240 carries and added 188 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air.

The Ohio native is a prototypical feature back that has the size and stature to handle a full workload in the NFL. His only negative is a lack of top end speed as his 40 was a solid 4.57 (47th percentile) but he had plenty of big runs in college so his game speed is more than enough.

The Raiders would love to lean heavily on the run game to protect their young QB and drafting Johnson in the 3rd round would be excellent value. He can come in to Las Vegas and start from day one.