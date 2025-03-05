Raiders get their franchise QB in 7-round post NFL Combine mock draft

73 Darien Porter CB | Iowa State

When you talk about physical freaks in football that pop at the NFL Combine, a name like Darien Porter should be near the top of the list. The Iowa State star stands tall at 6-3 and 195lbs and put up an incredible performance in Indy with a 4.30 40, a 131 inch broad jump, and 1.49 ten yard split.

All of these numbers put him in the 90th percentile or better for defensive backs and combined with his size makes him an incredible prospect. A track star turned football player, Porter is relatively new to the sport but has developed into an incredible player in his time at Iowa State. He has performed on defense and special teams for the Cyclones and looks like a future star.

We would be shocked if he lasts until this point in the draft come April but teams may be worried about his lack of experience at corner and wait a bit longer to draft him. He is also older than most prospects at 25 so that may impact his stock but that should not stop the Raiders from drafting him here at 73.