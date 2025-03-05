Raiders get their franchise QB in 7-round post NFL Combine mock draft

107 Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR | Tennessee

We are continuing our trend of drafting combine superstars as we gamble on yet another player who put on a show in Indianapolis in Dont’e Thornton Jr.. The Tennessee star measures in at 6-5 and 205lbs and ran a blazing 4.30 40 at the combine.

His rare combination of size and speed make him an intriguing prospect and he could develop into the number one outside receiver the Raiders are looking for. His size can also give Sanders another big target in the red zone in addition to Brock Bowers and Micheal Mayer.

The concerns about Thornton Jr. are if he is just a workout warrior or if he can turn those physical tools into actual NFL production. His best season in college was 2024 where he caught just 26 passes but for 661 yards and 6 touchdowns. He could be unleashed in a more creative offensive scheme that takes advantage of those physical tools and could bring another vertical element to the Raider offense.