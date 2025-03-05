Raiders get their franchise QB in 7-round post NFL Combine mock draft

144 Jackson Slater OG | Sacramento State

It is no secret that Raiders struggled to run the ball in 2024 as the team put up historically low numbers on the ground. Some of that had to do with the poor fit of running backs like Zamir White and Alexander Mattison, but it also had a lot to do with the struggles of the offensive line.

We probably should not have waited this long to begin addressing the trenches but this is a deep guard class that has plenty of talent. One such player is Jackson Slater out of Sacramento State who we draft here with the 144th overall pick.

Slater is a bit undersized at 6-3 and 311lbs but has great athleticism which he displayed with a 5.01 40 and 108 inch broad jump at the combine, good for 95th and 86th percentile respectively. He plays the game with a mean streak and can be a day one starter if he is fully recovered from a knee injury that cut short his senior season.

Slater has all the physical and mental tools to excel at the next level and he is comfortable playing all of the positions on the offensive line from center to offensive tackle. Getting him here at 144th overall is a steal and if healthy, he should be able to contribute right away.