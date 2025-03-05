Raiders get their franchise QB in 7-round post NFL Combine mock draft

182 Malachi Moore S | Alabama

The Raiders currently have a need at safety with Trevon Moehrig currently unsigned but even beyond that there is a need for depth at the position. That is why selecting an imperfect but intriguing prospect in Malachi Moore makes sense at this point in the draft.

Moore is undersized at 5-10 and 196lbs but he is an intelligent and productive player that made his impact felt all over the field in Nick Saban's defensive scheme. In 5 years at Tuscaloosa, Moore recorded 7 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 214 tackles to show off his versaility and ability to fill up a box score.

The Alabama star’s experience shows up in his processing ability and his vast experience of playing 59 games and over 3,000 snaps will help him adjust quickly to the NFL game. He will have some filling out to do but he can provide great depth at the position until he is ready to step into a starter role down the line.