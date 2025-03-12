Raiders opt for playmakers in the first 7-round mock draft after free agency

6. Tetairoa McMillan WR | Arizona

In previous mock drafts we have used this pick to go after one of the two QBs or focused on a defensive player like Will Johnson or Mason Graham. Now that the Raiders have a QB in place that should be there for 2-3 years at minimum, we think they should get him another big time weapon to attack opposing defenses.

With that in mind we go for Tetairoa “Tet” McMillan out of Arizona to give the Raiders an elite outside receiver to complement Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers who do most of their damage in the middle of the field. McMillan is massive at 6-5 and 212lbs and put up even bigger numbers while playing for the Wildcats.

In 2024, he put up 1,319 yards and 8 touchdowns on 84 catches which was just a tad worse than his 2023 numbers of 90 catches for 1402 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was one of the most dominant receivers in college football and would’ve gotten more publicity if he played for a bigger program.

McMillan would be an immediate starter and difference maker for the Raiders and gives them another red zone threat. The only weakness in his game is a lack of elite speed as he ran “only” a 4.50 but his long strides and leaping ability make him an incredible deep ball threat. Don’t overthink it and let’s grab this explosive playmaker for the offense.