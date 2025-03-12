Raiders opt for playmakers in the first 7-round mock draft after free agency

42. Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina - Traded 37 to NYJ for Pick 42 and Pick 109

We were originally slated to pick at 37 but chose to trade down with the New York Jets for pick 42 and 109 to help recover one of the picks lost from the Geno Smith trade. With the 42nd pick we draft one of the best running backs in college football in Omarion Hampton.

In a normal year without Ashton Jeanty, Hampton might be RB2 in this draft class and we were surprised to see him available at this point. Teams have devalued the running back but with the performances we saw from the biggest stars this year we expected someone to snatch up the 6-0 and 221lbs back.

Hampton tore up the NFL Combine with a 4.46 40, 38 inch vertical, and 130 inch broad jump that showed off his athleticism and explosiveness. He has been incredibly productive for the Tar Heels with a combined 3,164 yards and 30 touchdowns on 534 carries over the last two seasons.

The North Carolina star is a prototypical 3-down back as he added 595 receiving yards and 67 catches over that same span. The only weakness in his game is a lack of “wiggle” where he struggles to make guys miss at times but has plenty of speed and athleticism to be an immediate difference maker.