Raiders opt for playmakers in the first 7-round mock draft after free agency

107. Smael Mondon Jr. LB | Georgia

The Raiders lost their two starting linebackers this offseason as Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo but have replaced their thumper by bringing in Elandon Roberts. That leaves a need for a coverage linebacker and Smael Mondon Jr fits that bill.

The Georgia product is 6-2 and 224lbs and can absolutely fly relative to his position. He ran a 4.58 40 at the combine with a 10-yard split in the 98th percentile. His wingspan is massive and along with his great coverage skills allow him to stick in coverage with anyone.

The concerns with Mondon are an injury history with foot and ankle issues that have impacted his draft stock but should allow us to grab him this late in the draft. He is also much lighter than most NFL linebackers but that is becoming the norm in the pass-happy league.

The Raiders may opt for bringing along one of the young linebackers in Tommy Eichenberg and Amari Burney but you can never have too much talent here. Mondon Jr just makes sense at this point in the draft.