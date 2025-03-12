Raiders opt for playmakers in the first 7-round mock draft after free agency

109. Anthony Belton OT | NC State – Acquired from NYJ for pick 37

The Raiders current starting tackles are second year player DJ Glaze and 29 year old Kolton Miller who is still one of the top left tackles in the league. Drafting Anthony Belton here is not for an immediate need but to provide depth at a vital position and perhaps be the left tackle of the future.

Belton measures in at an eye popping 6-6 and 336lbs and has a 83 inch wingspan, putting him in the top 13% at the position. His athletic numbers at the combine were average or slightly above but the rest of the package is intriguing as he plays the game with a real mean streak.

As he is a late bloomer there will be some developmental growing pains but he has such raw physicality and potential that it would be hard to pass him up here. We can see Belton compete with Glaze right away and eventually nip at Miller’s heels for the starting left tackle position.