Raiders opt for playmakers in the first 7-round mock draft after free agency

182. Caleb Ransaw CB | Tulane

The Raiders lost starting nickel cornerback Nate Hobbs to free agency and there is a need for depth at the position in general. An intriguing late round prospect like Caleb Ransaw may be just the right fit for the Raiders at this point in the draft.

Ransaw played at Troy for three seasons before transferring to Tulane and popping up on the radar of NFL teams. He plays football with a great physicality despite being just 5-11 and 192lbs but is an incredible athlete that lit up the NFL Combine.

At the combine, Ransaw ran an eye popping 4.33 40, a 40inch vertical, and 129 inch broad jump which are all in the top 10% at the position. His combination of a mean streak and his athleticism make him a great fit at nickel corner and box defender for the Raiders despite his smaller size.