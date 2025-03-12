Raiders opt for playmakers in the first 7-round mock draft after free agency

214. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins DT | Georgia

The Raiders are pretty well stocked at defensive tackle but Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is an intriguing and versatile prospect who plays on the EDGE as well. He has good size at 6-5 and 276lbs and showed off fantastic athleticism at the combine. His tweener status has hurt his draft stock but he could become a rotational player at the NFL level.

218. Dont'e Thornton WR | Tennessee

Speaking of developmental prospects, Dont'e Thornton fits that bill perfectly and he likely wont be here at this point in the draft come April. Thornton is massive at 6-5 and 205lbs and ran a 4.30 40 so some team will fall in love with him despite his lack of production at Tennessee. He can come in to Vegas and work on his game and perhaps develop into a weapon at the NFL level.

224. Craig Woodson S | California

The Raiders are well stocked at safety after the additions of Jeremy Chinn and Lonnie Johnson but depth is always needed and the versatile Craig Woodson fits the bill. The Cal star has good size at 6-0 and 200lbs and ran a solid 4.45 40 at the NFL Combine. He won’t blow anyone away with his athleticism but is an instinctive and natural player that can play all over the field.