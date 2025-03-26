Raiders Prospect Profile: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Alabama v LSU | Aric Becker/ISI Photos/GettyImages

Jalen Milroe’s Skill Set

A two-year starter for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Jalen Milroe has consistently played in the biggest games and under the brightest lights that college football has to offer while leading one of the country’s most successful programs.

While there have certainly been plenty of ups and downs, Milroe has displayed some stunning athletic ability in his time at Tuscaloosa. It is this speed and explosiveness that makes Milroe an intriguing quarterback prospect as he will be one of the NFL’s best athletes at the position from the moment he is drafted.

Not just a talented athlete, Milroe has a big-time arm that gives him access to the full field while also allowing him the ability to make some exciting plays out of structure when combined with his athletic ability and overall creativity as a passer.

What currently holds Milroe back is an incredibly slow processor post snap. He is often egregiously late to deliver the ball and oftentimes will miss opportunities entirely because he is not capable of making the reads required of him in the time allotted.

This weakness was evident in the way Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer called the offense for Milroe this year compared to the one that took him to the National Championship with Michael Penix in 2024. Still running a spread offense, many of these looks were cut in half to make them more palatable for Milroe.

Furthermore, while Milroe has plenty of arm strength to threaten defenses, his ball placement leaves much to be desired. While he will often hit his target, as evidenced by a completion percentage of over 64%, he is not a quarterback who is intentionally setting receivers up for more yards after the catch or even keeping them out of harm's way when the ball is in the air.