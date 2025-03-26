Raiders Prospect Profile: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan | Ryan Kang/GettyImages

How Jalen Milroe Fits The Raiders

As mentioned, the Raiders have already swung a trade for a starting quarterback when they acquired Geno Smith from the Seahawks. Not only will he be the team's starter in 2025, it appears they are working on an extension to keep him around for several seasons beyond.

However, at 34 years old, he can only reasonably be expected to contribute for about three more seasons at most. As such, it is a good idea to draft a developmental quarterback to learn behind Smith, who can inherit the team when the time is right.

Milroe fits this role perfectly as he is going to need at least a season to learn the ropes and likely longer than that before he can confidently be sent out as a starting NFL quarterback. For a likely third round pick, this is a worthwhile investment at the game's most important position.

When Milroe eventually did take the field, he and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly appear to be a match made in heaven. Never afraid to use his quarterback in the run game, Milroe’s legs would bring back memories of the Eagles teams led by Michael Vick.

The offense Kelly ran last season at Ohio State would be a great fit for Milroe as it featured plenty of quarterback runs, downfield shot plays and RPOs to supplement the short passing game.

If the Raiders elect to bring in a developmental quarterback in the 2025 class, Milroe should certainly be the guy. While he is nowhere near ready to play on day one, his skill set gives him a ceiling that few other passers possess.