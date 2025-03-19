Raiders Prospect Profile: Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart

Texas A&M v Ole Miss | Justin Ford/GettyImages

How Shemar Stewart Fits The Raiders

As mentioned, the Raiders already possess a good amount of talent along their defensive line. Maxx Crosby is one of the best players in the NFL; Christian Wilkins represents an elite presence in the interior, and Malcolm Koonce is a high-upside option coming off an injury.

However, in the NFL, pass rushers are always at a premium, as evidenced by the Philadelphia Eagles, who dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs by having a seemingly endless array of pass rushers who could affect the game. Las Vegas has already tried to add to their pass rush in the past when they selected Tyree Wilson in the first round despite that pick not panning out.

With Pete Carroll as the new head man in Las Vegas, he likely recalls his former Seattle teams that had great success with great pass rushers such as Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, and Chris Clemons. With a group of Crosby, Koonce, Stewart and Wilson the Raiders could begin to build something similar.

If selected at sixth overall, Stewart would be entering a perfect situation with the Raiders. While he would certainly be an impact player right away, Las Vegas would not need him to become an every down starter. Instead, Stewart could refine his game across from Crosby before eventually taking over in 2026 when Koonce likely leaves in free agency.