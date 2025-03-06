Pittsburgh v Louisville | Andy Lyons/GettyImages

2. Tyler Shough (Louisville)

Grade: Second round

If it wasn’t for a lengthy injury history that had often derailed Shough’s collegiate career, he would almost certainly have been a first round pick. Alas, two broken collar bones and a broken leg have left Justin Herbert’s former back-up at Oregon with an uncertain draft stock.

On the field, however, it is clear Shough is an experienced quarterback who has a clear understanding of how to attack defenses both pre- and post-snap. In addition, his arm is juiced as he has full access to every throw in the book and consistently delivers the ball from a variety of arm slots to manipulate defenders.

With lots of experience running play action in Louisville coach Brian Brohm’s offense, he would have no trouble settling into the modern NFL offenses that often ask their quarterbacks to turn their backs to the defense and deliver the ball down field.

While his pocket manipulation under pressure could certainly be improved upon, his age will be easily the biggest thing holding him back from being a high selection in the draft. Turning 26 this September, he is what he is at this point as an athlete, and it will always be difficult to hitch your wagon to an old, injury-prone passer.

Still, his tape from his final season at Louisville shows an incredibly polished passer with a big-time arm, which is exactly what the NFL is always looking for. Another player with a wide range of outcomes, a team will take a swing and could end up with a home run.