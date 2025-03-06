Virginia Tech v Miami | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

1. Cam Ward (Miami)

Grade: First round

The only quarterback worth taking in round one of this class, Cam Ward’s decision to return to school and transfer to Miami proved to be a fruitful one as the Hurricanes gave him every opportunity to display his talents in an offense that relied entirely upon his abilities.

Poise is the first trait that stands out about Ward’s game. While the internet may crack jokes about his nonchalant attitude on the field, he truly isn’t fazed by big games or moments and oftentimes appears to play his best in these scenarios.

When throwing the ball, he is a naturally aggressive, downfield passer who is always looking for the big play. While this can certainly get him in trouble at times as he loves to extend the play and take shots, he has the arm and overall creativity to make these plays in the NFL.

He is incredibly gifted at throwing the ball from a wide range of arm slots and not losing velocity or accuracy. While he certainly puts the ball in harm's way more often than he should, the aggression and ability to make these throws is the most important part of the skill set. The rest can be coached.

In addition, Ward is a talented athlete who should have had his legs used more often while at Miami. In the NFL, he can easily contribute to the designed running game and should be encouraged by his next coaching staff to run more often when the play breaks down.

While this is certainly a bad quarterback class compared to years past, Ward represents a chance at a true franchise quarterback who displays the ability to change a team's culture with his leadership, play style and talent, just as he did at Miami. Is he a slam dunk Pro Bowler like some of the passers in last year's class? No, but he is easily worth a first round selection and should be given the chance to play right away as a rookie.