Syracuse v Washington State - DirecTV Holiday Bowl | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

10. Kyle McCord (Syracuse)

Grade: Day three

After going 11-1 as the starting quarterback for Ohio State in 2023 as the successor to C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord was forced to transfer to Syracuse after the Buckeyes added quarterback Will Howard in the transfer portal.

At Syracuse, the Orange were much more willing to let McCord be the engine of the offense as he threw the ball 244 more times than he did at Ohio State en route to 4,779 passing yards and 34 touchdowns.

While he was incredibly productive last season, his physical profile is that of a backup quarterback at the next level. Simply, he doesn’t have an NFL-caliber arm but is more than willing to attempt throws into tight windows that simply aren’t available to him, as evidenced by his 23 turnover-worthy plays last season.

Many of these plays come when he faces pressure which he struggles with tremendously and often forces him to make erratic, dangerous throws. He also lacks the athletic ability to be a playmaker in these situations.

His strengths as a backup quarterback will be best utilized in a simplified offense that allows him to deliver the ball in half-field reads while taking most of the decisions out of his hands.