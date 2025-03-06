2025 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T- Ohio State v Notre Dame | CFP/GettyImages

9. Riley Leonard (Notre Dame)

Grade: Day three

Despite a 2023 season at Duke that was marred by injury, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were more than happy to welcome Riley Leonard in as their starting quarterback.

While the early returns were a mixed bag, including a home loss to Northern Illinois, Leonard eventually proved himself by leading Notre Dame to the National Championship in the first ever twelve-team playoff.

While he certainly had success, make no mistake about it: Leonard is a limited quarterback. His arm is nothing remarkable, as he struggles to drive the ball and he is an inaccurate passer who was never asked to make “real” decisions on the field. Instead, his offense was full of half-field reads and rollouts to limit the number of decisions Leonard had to make and put easy throws in front of him.

However, these rollouts served another purpose and that was getting Leonard’s legs moving. A talented athlete, he is a legitimate threat on the ground. Couple this with an impressive feel in the pocket, and he is an annoying player to try and tackle.

Clearly a backup quarterback at the next level, Leonard’s mobility could earn him a small role in an offense as a running quarterback, similar to how the Steelers used Justin Fields for much of last season.