2025 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T- Ohio State v Notre Dame | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

8. Will Howard (Ohio State)

Grade: Day three

Riley Leonard’s counterpart in the National Championship, Will Howard, transferred to Ohio State after being forced out of Kansas State by highly touted youngster Avery Johnson. However, it was immediately clear he was a perfect fit in Chip Kelly’s offense.

With a good build for the position at 6’4” and 235 pounds, he possesses good athletic ability that was utilized often at Ohio State to the tune of 105 carries. This will need to be a pivotal part of his NFL future as well.

Furthermore, Howard is an accurate passer who does a good job with his overall ball placement, especially down the field. He has even shown flashes that he can create plays out of structure, mostly with his legs, however.

What will likely prevent Howard from ever becoming an NFL starter is his lack of arm talent. While he was serviceable at the college level, he doesn’t have a big-time arm that will scare teams down the field, and he often struggles to drive the ball in the middle of the field.

Although he led the Buckeyes to a National Championship, it is fair to critique his role in the offense. Acting as more of a facilitator than an engineer, Howard does deserve some credit for simply not messing it up and efficiently getting the ball to the team's elite athletes. Still, these are qualities of a backup in the NFL.