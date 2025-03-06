Duke v Ole Miss - TaxSlayer Gator Bowl | James Gilbert/GettyImages

7. Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss)

Grade: Day three

One of the most polarizing players in this year's draft class, Jaxson Dart is fresh off a career-best season at Ole Miss where he threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns while leading Ole Miss to a huge win over Georgia.

A highly touted recruit out of high school, Dart lacks the physical skill set of most players who fit that billing. His arm is average, and his athleticism is in a similar tier. While he is a generally accurate passer and does throw with great touch at all levels, it is fair to be concerned that he’s doing so merely because he can’t properly drive the ball.

Furthermore, Lane Kiffin’s offense made things quite simple for Dart as they would often cut the field in half and give him one read throws. While he executed these well, it is a far cry from an NFL offense and led to issues when faced with pressure because he didn’t have the necessary answers or experience facing it.

Dart is a perfectly fine developmental quarterback, if such a thing truly exists, but the first round buzz is truly insane. His arm is not at that level, and mentally he is not near the level of an NFL starter.