Utah v Colorado | Aaron M. Sprecher/GettyImages

3. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

Grade: Third round

The most popular player in college football and the son of Deion Sanders, one of the greatest players of all time, is heading to the NFL and the opinions surrounding his game are varied. What can’t be argued is that he has improved every year both statistically and on the field, culminating in a final season that saw him throw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

When watching Sanders, it is clear he is a coach's son who has spent his whole life around the game, as his mechanics are nearly perfect from the top down. In addition, he has a natural confidence and charisma that simply can’t be taught or replicated. He believes he is the best player on the field, and he plays and acts like it.

However, this mentality gets him in trouble more often than it helps him. Unfortunately, Shedeur is nowhere near the caliber of athlete that his father was, but someone forgot to tell him that, as he routinely nails from clean pockets and runs around looking to make plays but doesn’t have the athleticism to do it effectively.

The pocket presence in general is perhaps the worst I have seen from any draft prospect. He has no feel in the pocket and creates pressure for himself while also struggling to respond when the pressure is manufactured by the defense.

On top of this, his arm is nothing to write home about. He can make all the throws at the short to intermediate level, but when throwing down the field the ball will hang and, at times, simply fall short of the intended target.

The makings of an NFL starting quarterback exist within Sanders. He shows flashes of throwing the ball on time with accuracy. This, coupled with more flashes of exciting playmaking, would make for a middle-of-the-pack starter in the NFL. However, if he continues to take sacks that are entirely his fault, he cannot be a starter in the NFL. His range of outcomes is vast.