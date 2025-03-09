Why Geno Smith makes the Raiders a playoff team

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals | Norm Hall/GettyImages

Geno Smith's Skillset

Whenever you can acquire a quarterback who has an elite trait, in any area, it will raise the floor of your offense. Fortunately for the Raiders, Geno Smith is elite at navigating broken pockets and managing pressure.

As seen in the play above against the Falcons, Smith is a master at navigating the pocket with slight movements away from pressure that allow him to buy himself time while also keeping his eyes down the field to hit big plays.

He showed the ability to do this repeatedly while in Seattle, who had one of the worst interior offensive lines in the league. Regardless, Smith continued to produce big plays due to his knack for finding room in the pocket.

What often sticks out the most about Smith’s ability to mitigate pressure is his willingness to stay aggressive down the field. This often means standing in the pocket and taking big hits, but it never deters Smith, who throws some of the league's prettiest deep balls.

Simply put, the Seahawks and former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb didn’t put Smith in a lot of positions to succeed. Under Shane Waldron in his first two years in Seattle, Smith ran the wide zone, West Coast-style offense with tremendous comfort due to his fantastic ability to deliver the ball off play action.

Under Grubb, these plays were inexplicably hard to come by. Instead, the Seattle offense was static, using very little motion and almost never asking Smith to run play action. While this is typical for Grubb, who ran a true spread offense at Washington prior to the NFL, the lack of adaptation to the quarterback's strength is mystifying.

Joe Burrow in his own tier when it comes to operating without play action/screens while being pressured.



The Bengals need to prioritize building an OL that can pass block in true pass sets.



Other notes:

▪️Lamar - very diverse scheme

▪️Allen - very good OL

▪️Respect Geno Smith pic.twitter.com/WcmWyELXIX — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) January 11, 2025

Still, Smith found success and finished with PFF’s third-highest passing grade on non-play-action plays, despite having the highest pressure rate on these plays. The above graph also displays just how many non-play-action dropbacks Smith had comparative to his peers.

So, while Geno Smith has shown the ability to be an elite play-action passer in the past, he also displayed the ability to succeed in a scheme that did nearly nothing to help him and instead relied entirely upon his skill set to generate offense.