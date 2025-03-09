Why Geno Smith makes the Raiders a playoff team

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers | Lachlan Cunningham/GettyImages

How Geno Smith fits Chip Kelly’s offense

As mentioned, the Raiders' hiring of Pete Carroll makes the addition of Geno Smith a reunion for the two former Seahawks. A reality that must be exciting for both the player and the coach as the two had very productive seasons together.

It is well known that Carroll likes to be physical on offense with a dominant running game that can counter it with downfield shots off of play action like Russell Wilson did for so many years. Now, while Carroll doesn’t call the plays, he has found a like-minded individual who will in Chip Kelly.

Known as one of the greatest play designers in the run game that the sport has ever seen, Kelly is equally adept at calling play action, as evidenced by the offense he called last year at Ohio State.

En route to a national championship, Kelly and the Buckeyes utilized play action a ton as they had a quarterback in Will Howard who had no issues turning his back to the defense and still delivering the ball at the end of his drop.

These play-action plays by Kelly created huge plays down the field, mostly for Geno’s cousin, Jeremiah Smith, as they were the engine of an offense that built its identity on a stout running game.

In Las Vegas, Smith is a perfect fit for this scheme as it is tremendously similar to the one he engineered in Seattle under Waldron for two seasons where he was one of the NFL’s most lethal passers off of play action, and even received praise from Peyton Manning for the quality of his play fakes.

While Kelly is well-known as a spread offense guru, he has done well to adapt to the wide zone-style offenses that have taken the league by storm, as seen on teams such as San Francisco, Minnesota and the Rams.

Of course, the dropback passing game will still exist and likely be highly productive after how well Smith ran exclusively that last season. However, it is unlikely that Kelly will abandon the play-action passes that Smith has so much success on in the same way Seattle did. Especially with a head coach like Carroll ultimately calling the shots.