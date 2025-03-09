Why Geno Smith makes the Raiders a playoff team

Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

How the roster fits Geno Smith

While the roster is certainly not set in stone for the Raiders and many additions are likely to come, Las Vegas currently features multiple players who can make Smith’s life easier.

First and foremost, the Raiders' phenomenal rookie tight end Brock Bowers will be the feature player in the offense. While he is listed as a tight end, Bowers essentially plays slot receiver for the Silver and Black as he lined up in that position more than any other tight end last season en route to a rookie-record 112 catches.

In addition, Jakobi Meyers recorded his first season with 1,000 receiving yards last year and did most of that damage from the slot as well.

This gives Smith a pair of terrific weapons from the slot, a location where he threw the ball 35% of the time in 2024 to players such as Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett.

Of course, “JSN” will be staying in Seattle, but Tyler Lockett has already been released. At 32 years old, he is on the downturn of his career and was firmly the team’s third receiver last season, but Smith has been on record saying there isn’t a receiver he trusts more, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Las Vegas bring the veteran in.

Furthermore, another one of Smith’s favorite targets in D.K. Metcalf appears to be available for trade and is exactly what the Raiders' offense needs as a downfield, speed threat with some juice after the catch that will play on the boundary.

With Metcalf in high demand, it could also be a position the Raiders elect to target in the draft, with players such as Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden and Tre Harris all fitting the description.

While it remains to be seen who it is, it seems inevitable the Raiders will bring in a receiver to play the X in Chip Kelly’s system and a running back or two to lighten the load on Smith, which should make the 2025 Raiders offense a formidable unit.

Upon acquiring Geno Smith from the Seahawks, the Raiders may not have become a Super Bowl contender, but they are now a serious team who have a legit chance to make the playoffs in 2025.