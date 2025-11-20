1 Raiders quarterback prospect to monitor on each day of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders will enter the 2026 NFL Draft cycle with countless needs, but no position will be under a brighter spotlight than quarterback.

With the offense showing flashes but lacking the type of week-to-week consistency that elevates relevant units, the front office must decide whether to take a big swing at quarterback early on Day 1, play the board on Day 2, or hunt for value once again on Day 3.

Fortunately, the class offers distinct profiles at each stage of the draft: a polished operator ready for the keys on Day 1, a rapidly ascending dual-threat whose traits pop on Day 2, and a developmental passer on Day 3 with enough tools and leadership qualities to grow into something more.

For Las Vegas, each option represents a different strategy, but all three deserve a place on the radar.

Day 1: Ty Simpson, Alabama

If the Raiders elect to reset the franchise with a quarterback at the top of the draft, Alabama's Ty Simpson fits the mold of a ready-made NFL signal-caller.

His command of the Crimson Tide offense goes far beyond simply running the plays; he operates as a full-field conductor, a pre-snap maestro who uses motion to decode coverages and adjust protection calls with the veteran savvy of someone far beyond his experience level.

The moment the ball is snapped, his poise stands out. For scouts that have made their way through Tuscaloosa this year, his mechanics have been a major selling point, as they are the foundation that will minimally adjust as he works into Sunday football.

His release is lightning-fast and compact, consistently beating pressure before it even has time to manifest. His footwork, balance, and throwing platform remain remarkably steady even when the pocket gets muddy.

Simpson’s ball placement elevates an offense. He doesn’t just complete passes, he unlocks yards after the catch by hitting targets in full stride, rarely forcing receivers to break momentum or adjust mid-route.

For the Raiders, Simpson represents the safest early-round investment: a quarterback with mental acuity, mechanical reliability, and a mature understanding of how to manipulate defenses from snap to whistle.

If Las Vegas wants someone ready to lead an offense where he can play game manager before really expanding the playbook downfield, Simpson could be the blueprint.

Day 2: Jayden Maiava, USC

Where Simpson offers polish, USC’s Maiava brings electricity. He is an enticing mix of toughness, arm talent, and explosive playmaking that makes him one of the most appealing potential Day 2 swings in the class.

But what separates Maiava from other mid-round quarterback prospects is the physical edge to his game. He runs with purpose when given the opportunity, especially on designed quarterback draws (see his tape vs. Nebraska), turning what should be modest gains into demoralizing chunk plays.

His frame at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds absorbs punishment like a heavyweight fighter, routinely bouncing back from hits that would flatten smaller quarterbacks. Most importantly for scouts, however, has been his growth over the past year.

Once prone to reckless turnovers, Maiava transformed his ball security from late-2024 chaos into early-2025 stability. As of late, he has been playing nearly mistake-free football while still maintaining his aggressive identity.

His pocket presence has taken a major leap as well, now resembling that of a veteran. Maiava slides, climbs, and resets without panicking, always keeping his eyes locked downfield, and when adversity strikes, his mental toughness shines brightest; he rebounds from rough outings with rapid resolve.

For the Raiders, Maiava represents a high-upside target. He is one who could develop, again, develop, that's the key word here that folks forget, into an NFL starter with patience and coaching, offering the type of mobility and competitive fire that energizes an offensive structure.

Plus, as a former UNLV Runnin' Rebel and a Henderson, Nevada native, he may not mind coming back to Sin City to play on Sundays.

Day 3: Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

If Las Vegas once again takes the developmental route on Day 3, Robertson offers the perfect blend of tools, temperament, and long-term intrigue.

The first thing that jumps off the tape is his arm. Robertson can drive the ball into tight windows and challenge the full width and depth of the field, showing enough velocity to make every NFL throw at a variety of depths.

His feet inside the pocket are also more advanced than the typical late-round passer, with subtle, composed movements -- climbs, slides, resets -- he buys time without bailing prematurely from clean pockets.

He also throws with anticipation, often releasing the ball before receivers break, trusting his pre-snap read and letting timing win. And though he's not widely known as a runner, he brings surprising burst and toughness on both scrambles and designed runs.

This gives him the athletic baseline that teams covet in modern depth quarterbacks, which will keep both the front and backside of defenses honest.

Perhaps most importantly, Robertson has the moxie and confidence fans want in not only a young signal-caller pushing for snaps, but a player who could push the rest of the depth chart.

For the Raiders, Robertson profiles as a high-quality developmental QB3 with the upside to grow into a capable backup, or potentially more, with the right structure around him.