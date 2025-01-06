10 Raiders players who will not be back in 2025

When a team loses 10 straight games in the middle of the season and manages to only win four games the entire year, changes need to be made.

Such is the case for the Las Vegas Raiders, who despite having a talented roster, still managed to fall short of their goals and potential in 2024.

What the Raiders lack is simple: a franchise quarterback.

It seems like having a rock-solid solution at that position is a cure-all for NFL teams, but sacrifices often have to be made in order to get one. That means cutting ties with dead weight and potentially trading or releasing valuable players so you have the capital and cap space to make a splash at quarterback.

Things cannot stay the same for Las Vegas in 2025, so the team could part ways with the following players.