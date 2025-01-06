10 Raiders players who will not be back in 2025

1. Gardner Minshew

Minshew had the worst season of his career with Las Vegas in 2024. He underperformed, got benched multiple times, and had a season-ending collarbone injury as well.

With Aidan O'Connell still on his rookie contract and the team surely addressing the quarterback position in the offseason, it makes sense that Minshew would be on the chopping block.

Tom Telesco was clever in his construction of Minshew's contract. If the team cut ties with him this offseason they would only carry a dead cap hit of 10.8 million in 2025, and if it is done after June 1st, they could spread that out over multiple years.

Considering the amount of cap space the Raiders are projected to have, such a small penalty would not scare the front office from parting ways with Minshew entirely.

2. Andre James

James had a great run as the starting center for the Las Vegas Raiders, but it seems like his time is up.

The Jackson Powers-Johnson era is here, and it feels like James is the odd man out. James can only play the center position and Powers-Johnson is much more versatile, which allowed him to slide into James' position and take over part way through the year.

Las Vegas' offensive line was better with Dylan Parham and Jordan Meredith at guard and Powers-Johnson at center. James did return to the lineup and play well toward the end of the season, but that was out of necessity due to an injury.

If anything, the last few games bolstered James' trade value. If the team could get a seventh-round pick in exchange for him, I would take it if I were the Raiders. Cutting him would not be costly either, as he would carry 7.3 million in dead cap space in 2025, and just 1.7 million in 2026.