10 Raiders players who will not be back in 2025

3. Zamir White

White's performance is a big reason why the Raiders were unsuccessful in 2024.

After showing incredible promise at the end of the 2023 season, the team elected to make him the starting running back and let Josh Jacobs walk in free agency.

That proved to be incredibly foolish as White only played in eight games and managed 183 yards while Jacobs was the main catalyst on a top-five rushing offense in Green Bay.

Luckily, the team did not extend White so he is still on his fourth-round rookie contract. To cut him after June 1st would mean that the team only has to take on a dead cap hit of 186 thousand dollars. Unless another team sends us a draft pick, which is incredibly unlikely, the Raiders should cut White before next season.

4. Alexander Mattison

Mattison was the other component of the Raiders' failed rushing attack this season. While he was the better back for most of the year, he still only produced a bit over 400 rushing yards in 14 games.

He was productive in the passing game to an extent, but his 3.2 yards per attempt severely inhibited the Raiders at times and made the team one-dimensional. Being forced to rely on your quarterback to move the ball when your quarterbacks are O'Connell, Minshew, and Ridder is not a recipe for success.

Thankfully, Mattison only signed a one-year deal with the team and Las Vegas should let him walk in free agency without a contract. Sincere McCormick showed promise and Ameer Abdullah proved to be a way better candidate for resigning, so Mattison likely gets the boot.

There are also a plethora of great running back options in the draft, and the Raiders should be getting familiar with them.