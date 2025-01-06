10 Raiders players who will not be back in 2025

5. Adam Butler

Adam Butler may not return to the Raiders in 2025, but it won't be due to lack of production.

He has had a career year in 2024 with 61 tackles, seven for a loss, and 4.0 sacks in addition to a forced fumble and two pass deflections.

Butler has created a nice market for himself in year seven, and if the Raiders endure a coaching change where defensive line coach Rob Leonard is no longer on the staff, I could see Butler going to the highest bidder in free agency.

Leonard has also coached Butler at his last two coaching stops, so I could also see Butler following Leonard once again. For the Raiders sake, you hope that the team can retain both of them, but with changes potentially coming, they could both be out the door.

6. John Jenkins

Jenkins has taken a bit of a step back in 2024.

Even though his snap count has increased, his production has declined, and he is not getting any younger. He, like Butler, has crossed paths with Leonard more than once, as he spent time with him as a member of the Giants, Dolphins, and Raiders.

But Jenkins has already played 12 years in the league and is showing signs of slowing down. With him not under contract heading into next year and younger players like Jonah Laulu showing promise, the writing could be on the wall for Jenkins.

There is a chance he is brought back if Leonard stays, albeit in a cheap and limited capacity, but my senses tell me he has played his last snap as a Raider.