10 Raiders players who will not be back in 2025

7. Divine Deablo

By some accounts, it seems like Deablo is having a solid season and making some big plays for the Silver and Black. But the numbers would say otherwise.

In just one less game, he had nearly 50 fewer tackles than he did a year ago, and that is in large part due to his career-worst 18.8% missed tackle rate. His pass deflection, sack, and tackle for loss numbers are nearly identical to last year, which means that he has not improved from a year ago.

Deablo is also relinquishing a passer rating of 116.6 when targeted, and has only caused three pressures on 37 blitz attempts.

The team did not pick up his fifth-year option, so his rookie contract is up and he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Las Vegas should look toward the draft where great linebackers like Jihaad Campbell will be available to fill his position and let Deablo walk in 2025.

8. Janarius Robinson

Robinson, like Zamir White, was a player who showed promise toward the end of the 2023 season when Antonio Pierce took over as the interim head coach.

However, his production went down in 2024 despite playing more snaps with the team.

He was also suspended for the last three games of the season, so he carries a bit of baggage as well.

With Malcolm Koonce and Maxx Crosby slated to return in 2025 and both K'Lavon Chaisson and Tyree Wilson emerging as legitimate edge rushers, Robinson should not be offered a contract by Las Vegas and should become a free agent.