10 Raiders players who will not be back in 2025

9. Jack Jones

Jack Jones is under contract with the Raiders for next season, but he would carry no dead cap hit if the team were to release him. Other teams could also send a draft pick to Las Vegas in exchange for his talents as well.

The reason I could see Jones not being back for the Raiders in 2025 is simply that his fate is likely tied to Antonio Pierce's. Their relationship is well-documented and it seems like at this point in his career, Jones will go wherever Pierce is.

If Pierce is let go by the Raiders, it could mean the same for Jones.

While Jones does have three interceptions and a remarkable 15 pass deflections, he has also given up seven touchdowns in coverage this year. This is in large part due to his tendency to bite on double moves, which teams have targeted him for, especially later in the season.

Jones could be a great third cornerback for the team behind Jakorian Bennett and Nate Hobbs if he could be a bit more solid, but if a new coach comes in, they may not see the value in him.

10. Marcus Epps

Marcus Epps is set to be a free agent in 2025, and he got injured at the wrong time for the Raiders.

Isaiah Pola-Mao filled in when Epps tore his ACL in Week 3, and has shown that he can handle the role of a full-time starting strong safety.

While Epps does have a bit more experience than Pola-Mao, the team could lean toward a younger and cheaper player who is not coming off of a major surgery. Las Vegas also drafted Chris Smith II and Trey Taylor in consecutive drafts, and perhaps the young safeties could see a larger role next year as well.

Epps was having a good campaign for the Raiders before he got hurt, but sometimes that is all it takes in a cold world like the NFL.