10 under-the-radar NFL combine prospects Raiders should keep their eyes on

An endless amount of meetings and interviews will take place between now and the big event in April to figure out who is going to get the call on draft day and become one of a handful of the newest Las Vegas Raiders.

One of the biggest steps in that process is the annual NFL scouting combine. These are some of the under-the-radar players who have been invited to Indianapolis that the new duo in Las Vegas could hone in on at the combine.

10 under-the-radar players at NFL combine Raiders should monitor

Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Running back is obviously not the number one priority, but if Klint Kubiak wants his new team to resemble his one from Seattle, then he's got to pair someone with Ashton Jeanty. Johnson is the only Cornhusker running back to have 100 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing in a single game.

That helped him earn the Big Ten running back of the year award, not to mention that he eclipsed 1,800 total yards of offense in Lincoln. He lead the nation in missed tackles, just like Jeanty did in 2025, and graded out very similarly to the Heisman runner-up. Everybody will want him on their roster.

Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Trey Lance's younger brother has a flair for the dramatics. He's made some highlight reel catches while at North Dakota State. He ranks higher then Denzel Boston in the big-time catch category and only trails Carnell Tate and Lewis Bond from Boston College.

He'll be 25 by the start of his rookie year, and he's benefited from good quarterback play as well, as former Raiders backup Cam Miller was his quarterback in 2024. He tallied 25 touchdowns and over 2,000 yards receiving in his last two years, though, and FCS or not, that is great production.

Eric McAlister, WR, TCU

McAlister has some off-the-field issues that will need to be thoroughly vetted by the Raiders' front office, but he's got first round numbers. He will likely fall in the draft because of his baggage, but on the field, he averaged over 18 yards per catch every year in college.

He had zero drops in his final season in Fort Worth. McAlister was second to none at yards after catch with 375. Both McAlister and Lance are top five in running routes that result in first downs. Makai Lemon, Elijah Sarratt and Jordan Tyson are the other three names on this elusive list.

Markel Bell, OT, Miami (FL)

The towring 6-foot-9 offensive tackle has made himself some money since the Hurricanes' run to the national championship. Against Florida, Texas A&M and Ohio State's pass rush, he didn't allow a sack, and two of those three programs are loaded with talent in this year's draft.

Bell could learn from sitting behind Kolton Miller for a year or two, but he has all the physical tools to be a good NFL tackle. You simply can't teach his size. But Miller and other veterans could teach him the tricks of the trade.

Pat Coogan, C, Indiana

A national champion who has only lost two games in his last two years. He was honored as the Rose Bowl MVP and can line up at guard or center. He sealed his block and put his defender on the ground during Fernando Mendoza's ultimately game-winning touchdown run in the national title game.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, DE, Penn State

Instead of sitting out of a meaningless bowl game, Dennis-Sutton played against Clemson and sacked Cade Klubnik twice in the win. That's what a captain is supposed to do. He also was the leading punt blocker in the nation and top-five in sacks for his career at Clemson, a pass rush factory.

Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

60 pressures in the last two seasons is pretty rare for an interior defender, but Halton's pass rush win rate was better then Peter Woods of Clemson, who was considered as a top 10 prospect entering the 2025 process. He's a tweener, but you can't deny his production.

Jack Kelly, LB, BYU

BYU lost just four games in the last two years, and its defensive coordinator got hired at Michigan because of guys like Jack Kelly. Kelly's burst off the edge is a reason why he had so many sacks at BYU and FCS Weber State.

He's the first player at BYU to record 10 sacks since Bronson Kaufusi, 10 years ago. That was also tops for most quarterback pressures for a linebacker in the country. His motor is evident on tape. Because of his efforts in practice, he was the linebacker player of the week at the Senior Bowl.

Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Before the 2025 season Davis was being hyped up as a potential first rounder. Due to injury, it never materialized for him. At Arizona, he was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe award. At 6-foot-4, Davis is the tallest corner in the draft, and that will get you attention instantly.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports ranked him in his top 70 of draftable players. Davis ranked sixth in fewest yards allowed in the Big Ten before the bowl win and third in the Big Ten for highest rated overall cornerbacks.

Ahmaad Moses S, SMU

Although he may not be the prototypical size for a safety, Moses produces at a very high rate. Moses racked up more tackles, interceptions and defensive touchdowns then Caleb Downs did at Ohio State last season.

In SMU's upset of the national championship runner-up Miami, Moses collected 15 tackles and intercepted Carson Beck twice. He's played his way into day three consideration, despite his size deficiencies.