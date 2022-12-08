Las Vegas Raiders 2023 7-round Mock Draft: A backup for Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 12th in the 2023 NFL Draft after beating the LA Chargers and here is an updated mock draft ahead of their Week 14 matchup
The Las Vegas Raiders continue their climb up the standings and down the mock drafts as they racked up their third win in a row on Sunday. They took down the division rival Los Angeles Chargers with a dominant performance that looked closer on paper than it was in real-time.
Las Vegas was able to benefit from a complete performance from all three phases of the game and they put a severe dent in the playoff hopes of the Chargers. They also might have hurt their chances of getting a top-five pick in 2023 but if you ask anyone in the building in Henderson they may not care about that.
The priorities for the Raiders in the draft have not changed as they still need impact players at all three levels of the defense and will need some depth on the offensive line. In this mock draft, they are able to focus primarily on defense and grab a nice mix of developmental prospects and elite athletes late in the draft.
With all of the picks they have at their disposal the Raiders may be able to package them to move up or trade down and stock up even further on picks but this draft is made with the picks as they are. With that in mind and the needs clearly stated, let’s see who the Raiders snatch up in this updated mock draft based on the Week 13 results.