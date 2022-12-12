Are we witnessing the final four games of Derek Carr’s Raiders career?
The Las Vegas Raiders have four more games in the 2022 NFL season, and for quarterback Derek Carr, it could mean the end of his tenure with the franchise.
The 2022 NFL season was supposed to be a special one for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. After willing the team to the playoffs in 2021, the franchise went out and brought in his best friend, Davante Adams, to be a legitimate WR1 atop the depth chart at the position.
For Carr and Adams, their friendship goes back to their days at Fresno State, where they dominated the college football landscape, and began to carve out their NFL career. Both selected in 2014, they had flirted with the idea of playing with each other at the NFL level, and that dream became a reality this offseason.
While they have been great on the field in 2022, the wins have not come, and some of the losses in 2022 have been some of the worst we have seen in quite some time. In his ninth season as the quarterback, many are clamoring for the team to make a change at the position, but is that really a likely thing now that Adams is on the roster?
Raiders likely to roll with Derek Carr in 2023 and beyond
After winning three straight, and getting back into playoff contention, Derek Carr and the Raiders suffered an unimaginable loss to the Rams on Thursday night. That saw their record fall to 5-8, so making the playoffs is almost an impossibility at this point.
Still, Derek Carr has been solid this season, and there is no doubt that he has a special connection with Adams both on and off the field. After spending so much to bring Adams in, and Adams coming to Las Vegas to play with his friend, I do not see the Silver and Black hitting the reset button at the position.
It will take a miracle for the Raiders to make the playoffs this season, and with four games left, they need to win out and get a lot of help. For Derek Carr, he has set nearly every passing record and has been a true leader of this franchise, but with only two playoff seasons under his belt, his legacy with the franchise is still very much in doubt.
In my opinion, Derek Carr will be back in 2023, and likely beyond that, so for the side of the fan base that does not like him as the quarterback, it could be another few seasons before the team makes a change.