Raiders: Top 3 reasons to get excited about the 2023 NFL Draft
By Brad Weiss
No. 2: New franchise QB possibly coming in Round 1
As we stated earlier, this draft class is loaded with positional needs for Las Vegas, and one could come at the most important position in sports. The word is that the Silver and Black will look to bring in a veteran to run Josh McDaniels’ offense next season, but what about the position going forward.
Picking at No. 7 overall, the Raiders should have their eyes on the top three quarterbacks in this draft class, CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, and Will Levis. All three of those men will be long-time starters in the NFL, and all three should hear their names called within the first ten picks, possibly even the first five.
Chicago currently holds the No. 1 overall pick, but they have a new young quarterback in Justin Fields. Looking at the rest of the teams picking above Las Vegas, Houston needs a quarterback, but Arizona is set with Kyler Murray, and Seattle has Geno Smith, who just set the single-season passing mark for the franchise.
As it stands, Houston, Indianapolis, and possibly Detroit could swing for a quarterback, but Las Vegas could end up getting one of the top-3 when all is said and done.