Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr finally says goodbye to Raider Nation
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will be moving on from Derek Carr this offseason, and the nine-year starter finally said goodbye on Thursday.
Earlier this week, our Keith Ricci wrote a goodbye piece to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. In the piece, Ricci describes what Carr meant to Raider Nation, and how much he brought to the franchise day in, and day out.
On Thursday, Carr returned serve to Raider Nation, going on Twitter to deliver a heartfelt goodbye to the franchise he spent nine years leading. The team’s all-time leader in nearly every passing category, Carr let Raider Nation know how he felt about them and left no doubt that he will be continuing his NFL career with another franchise.
Here, you can see the tweet from Carr on Thursday:
Raiders turning the page on DC4 in 2023
For many fans of the Raiders, this was not how the tenure of No. 4 was supposed to end with the Silver and Black. A mainstay within an organization that saw so much upheaval and turnover during his time with the franchise, Carr was supposed to finally get the playoff monkey off his back, and lead the team back to being a perennial playoff contender.
After the incredible close to the 2021 season, and with so many additions this offseason, the team went into 2022 as a sleeper Super Bowl pick. However, it was clear from the get-go that the combination of Carr’s style and Josh McDaniels’ offense was not going to work, leading him to be being benched late in the season.
Now, both parties will go their separate ways and based on his age, and his production, there should be a robust trade market for Carr’s services. Good quarterback play is hard to come by at the NFL level, and at least now, there will be no speculation about the future of Carr in the Silver and Black.
We thank Derek for his love and loyalty to the franchise and wish him luck on the next stop of his journey.