Potential package for the Las Vegas Raiders to land Jalen Ramsey
The Las Vegas Raiders need a lot of help in their defensive backfield, and Jalen Ramsey could be a perfect addition in 2023 and beyond.
The off-season has officially begun, and the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to have a busy one. All eyes are going to be on what they end up doing with former quarterback Derek Carr. It recently came out that they have officially started to explore trade packages for him to see what his market value might be.
They have until February 15th to find a suitor before they are forced to cut him completely in order to avoid his contract guarantees.
What they get for him is mere speculation at this point, but he is expected to return one or more premium draft picks. For a team that has holes on both sides of the ball, draft picks are a prized commodity. Another option draft picks give you is being able to trade them to pick needy teams for players who in fact can fill those holes.
We saw the Raiders do just that this last off-season when they acquired all-star wide receiver Davante Adams.
Currently this year the Raiders have nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, with more to come via compensatory picks and whatever they may get in a potential Derek Carr Trade. By that estimation they should have 10+ picks this year, which would give them plenty of ammo if they so decided to go get any players already on NFL rosters.
One such name that has popped up recently for many reasons is Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Since being traded to the Rams, Ramsey has continued his domination as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Over the last few years, the Rams have traded away most of their premium picks in order to stack their roster with premium players. That in turn has given them quite the depleted amount of picks this year.
With news that the future of current head coach Sean McVay is in limbo, the Rams could very well be in fire sale mode in order to start some form of a rebuild. That’s why I think it would be a premier time for the Raiders to be aggressive and try to go after Jalen Ramsey with the plethora of picks they currently have. Here is a potential trade package that might entice the Rams to deal the 5x Pro Bowl defensive back.