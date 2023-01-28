Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: A QB1 at pick No. 7
We continue the theme of grabbing maulers on the interior line with the Raiders grabbing Joe Tippmann out of Wisconsin with the 144th overall pick. He has played center exclusively in college but can make the switch to either guard position which is a current need for the Raiders.
Tippmann has great size at 6-6 and 317lbs and has elite speed for the position which makes him a great asset as a puller or out in space. He is considered an athletic freak by scouts and should wow teams with his athleticism at a combine or pro day.
The former Badger plays with the aggression you look for in an interior lineman and he continues the trend of great offensive linemen coming out of Wisconsin. His size and athleticism show up on tape when he is in space and he stands out when watching the Wisconsin offense.
Some scouts have concerns about his footwork and the fact that he can play too high at times but this can be coached up as he adapts to the rigors of the NFL. Tippmann has a great foundation for the Raiders to build on and he is the big, physical interior lineman that Josh McDaniels loves for his offense.