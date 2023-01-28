Fansided
Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: A QB1 at pick No. 7

By Khaled Abdallah

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: General manager Dave Ziegler of the Las Vegas Raiders throws a ball back to players during warmups before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Colts defeated the Raiders 25-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: General manager Dave Ziegler of the Las Vegas Raiders throws a ball back to players during warmups before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Colts defeated the Raiders 25-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) knocks Northwestern defensive back Coco Azema (0) out of the way during the second quarter of their game Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Northwestern 35-7.
IOL. Badgers . Joe Tippmann. 144. player. 809.

We continue the theme of grabbing maulers on the interior line with the Raiders grabbing Joe Tippmann out of Wisconsin with the 144th overall pick. He has played center exclusively in college but can make the switch to either guard position which is a current need for the Raiders.

Tippmann has great size at 6-6 and 317lbs and has elite speed for the position which makes him a great asset as a puller or out in space. He is considered an athletic freak by scouts and should wow teams with his athleticism at a combine or pro day.

The former Badger plays with the aggression you look for in an interior lineman and he continues the trend of great offensive linemen coming out of Wisconsin. His size and athleticism show up on tape when he is in space and he stands out when watching the Wisconsin offense.

Some scouts have concerns about his footwork and the fact that he can play too high at times but this can be coached up as he adapts to the rigors of the NFL. Tippmann has a great foundation for the Raiders to build on and he is the big, physical interior lineman that Josh McDaniels loves for his offense.

