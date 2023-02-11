Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: What if Aaron Rodgers arrives?
The Las Vegas Raiders may be landing another former MVP at QB this offseason and with that in mind we jump into another offseason mock draft.
After the Tom Brady retirement news dropped, it appeared that the Las Vegas Raiders’ best bet at QB was to aim for one with the 7th overall pick or to trade up and snag one with an even earlier pick. However, the buzz at Pro Bowl weekend was that a different former MVP and Super Bowl Champ QB was on the market and that is Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers was the talk of the Pro Bowl as Davante Adams was trolling on social media about house hunting with his former QB and Rodgers himself acknowledged that Raiders fans were the most vocal at the Pebble Beach Pro Am.
In typical Aaron Rodgers fashion, he went on the Pat McAfee show to discuss his future and said that he would decide it after doing a four-day darkness retreat to meditate on his thoughts.
The links to Rodgers coming to Las Vegas are getting stronger by the week and reports suggest that he could be had for a mid-round pick because the Packers are eager to move off his massive salary. They will also get to move on to former first-round pick Jordan Love as their QB to see if he can actually play at the NFL level.
We did this mock draft under the assumption that the Raiders would trade a 3rd round pick for Rodgers and hence would not need to grab a QB in the early rounds. This gives them the flexibility to build up the defense and perhaps grab a project QB later in the draft considering Rodgers is nearly 40 years old.
Let’s jump right into another mock draft!