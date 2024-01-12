Raiders 2024 opponents release: Las Vegas to play seven games vs playoff teams
The Las Vegas Raiders, with the rest of the NFL, got their list of opponents for the 2024 season, and will play seven games against playoff opponents.
By Brad Weiss
On Friday, the NFL released the list of opponents for each team for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, and the Las Vegas Raiders could have a tough schedule ahead of them. In fact, seven of their 17 games this year will be against teams that have made the playoffs this season, as well as some upcoming squads as well.
With their strong finish to the season, beating all AFC West teams in their path across three of their final four games, the Raiders locked up second place in the division. That means a harder schedule for the Silver and Black in 2024, but one I believe they can navigate with a strong offseason.
All told, the Raiders will take on the AFC West, AFC North, and NFC South this upcoming season, as well as one game against an NFC West opponent.
Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Opponents
- Home: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Away: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams
As you can see, the Raiders will play eight home games this season, but could have as many as ten, as Los Angeles always seems like a home crowd for the Silver and Black.
The schedule won't be released for some time, but what we do know is, the Raiders will be taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 this year. That should be a good contest for the Silver and Black, as the Rams have turned their season around in 2023, and snuck into the playoffs as a Wild Card team in the NFC.
We will dive into our projections and favorite matchups over the next few months, especially when the free agency season and draft rolls around. Then, we will get a better look at how each team looks going into the 2024 season.